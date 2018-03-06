Senior Axis Bank officials appear before SFIO in connection with PNB fraud

-
Senior officials from Axis Bank today appeared before the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which has started seeking details from lenders with exposure to the firms promoted by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi with regard to the over Rs 120 billion PNB scam. A team from Axis Bank, led by deputy managing director V Srinivasan and executives from the trade and transactions department, went to the SFIO's office here, after the investigating agency called them to help in the probe, sources said. The officials were in the office for over two hours and are understood to have been asked about their business with firms like Choksi's Gitanjali Gems and also Modi, as per sources. SFIO is understood to have also called officials from other banks including ICICI Bank, they said. The SFIO, which is under the corporate affairs ministry, has written to each of the over-30 banks which have either loaned money to the scam-tainted firms or extended any services, sources said. A slew of agencies, including the CBI and ministerial arms like the Enforcement Directorate as well as the SFIO are probing the over Rs 12,000-crore scam. It is alleged that firms colluded with officials at a city branch of state-run PNB to clear letters of undertakings without proper diligence, resulting in the scam. Axis Bank, the third largest private sector lender, does not have any direct exposure to Gitanjali, while it was among the several banks whose overseas branches had loaned money to PNB based on the fraudulent LoUs. ICICI Bank is the lead banker in the consortium of 31 banks which have a collective exposure of over Rs 6,800 crore to Gitanjali Gems. It does not have any exposure to companies linked with Modi. It is alleged that Choksi and Modi got letters of undertakings (LoUs) and foreign letters of credit (FLCs) of Rs 12,636 crore issued in favour of foreign branches of Indian banks based on fraudulent claims. An LoU is a guarantee which is given by an issuing bank to Indian banks having branches abroad to grant short-term credit to the applicant. In case of default, the bank issuing the LoU has to pay the liability to the credit giving bank along with accruing interest. After media reports that ICICI Bank managing director and chief executive Chanda Kochhar, and her Axis Bank counterpart Shikha Sharma have been summoned by SFIO regarding the case, stock exchanges have sought clarifications from both the lenders. The ICICI Bank scrip shed 2.64 per cent to close at Rs 295.10 a piece on BSE, while Axis Bank lost 1.31 per cent to Rs 516.80.
