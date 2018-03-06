Senior Axis Bank officials appear before SFIO in connection with PNB fraud

Senior officials from today appeared before the (SFIO), which has started seeking details from lenders with exposure to the firms promoted by and with regard to the over Rs 120 billion PNB scam. A team from Axis Bank, led by deputy managing from the trade and transactions department, went to the SFIO's office here, after the investigating agency called them to help in the probe, sources said. The officials were in the office for over two hours and are understood to have been asked about their business with firms like Choksi's and also Modi, as per sources. SFIO is understood to have also called officials from other including ICICI Bank, they said. The SFIO, which is under the corporate affairs ministry, has written to each of the over-30 which have either loaned money to the scam-tainted firms or extended any services, sources said. A slew of agencies, including the CBI and ministerial arms like the as well as the SFIO are probing the over Rs 12,000-crore scam. It is alleged that firms colluded with officials at a city branch of state-run PNB to clear letters of undertakings without proper diligence, resulting in the scam. Axis Bank, the third largest private sector lender, does not have any direct exposure to Gitanjali, while it was among the several whose overseas branches had loaned money to PNB based on the fraudulent LoUs. ICICI is the in the consortium of 31 which have a collective exposure of over Rs 6,800 crore to It does not have any exposure to companies linked with Modi. It is alleged that Choksi and Modi got letters of undertakings (LoUs) and foreign letters of credit (FLCs) of Rs 12,636 crore issued in favour of foreign branches of Indian based on fraudulent claims. An LoU is a guarantee which is given by an issuing to Indian having branches abroad to grant short-term credit to the applicant. In case of default, the issuing the LoU has to pay the liability to the along with accruing interest. After that ICICI and chief executive Chanda Kochhar, and her counterpart Shikha Sharma have been summoned by SFIO regarding the case, stock exchanges have sought clarifications from both the lenders. The ICICI scrip shed 2.64 per cent to close at Rs 295.10 a piece on BSE, while lost 1.31 per cent to Rs 516.80.