Airbnb launches 'Experiences' service in Melbourne, Bali and Hong Kong

Online marketplace and service provider on Wednesday announced expansion for its Trips 'Experiences' in three new Asia Pacific (APAC) markets including Melbourne, Bali, and

Offering experiences in over 40 cities worldwide, 600 of which are in APAC, Airbnb's new offering will curate activities guided by local insiders, which will capitalise on the growing shared economy and shift towards more authentic travel experiences.

Experience hosts have earned more than $6 million to date, while in booked Experiences is growing at 14 times since January 2017. Tokyo is one of the top five most popular global markets by bookings.

These new market launches will add more than 120 new Experiences to the existing portfolio available across which already includes Bangkok, Queenstown, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City, New Delhi, Osaka, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.

Other upcoming additions to the Trips platform globally include Hawaii, Buenos Aires, Costa Rica and Jamaica, all launching before the year end.

"Travellers are seeking alternative adventures, whether they are alone or with groups of friends or family. As well as seeking unique accommodation options, there is the desire among travellers to destinations such as and to enjoy their destination through the eyes of a local," said Trips Director for Airbnb, Parin Mehta.

" has emerged as a platform for people to monetise their passions and talents. Our greatest assets are time and potential and Experiences is a way to unlock that," explained Mehta.

Amongst a few examples of the new experiences include:

-Balinese Farm Cooking and Organic Farm (https://www. com/experiences/124922) - immerse yourself into a traditional Balinese meal as you shop in an organic farm, learn how local farmers harvest the ingredients which will be used for your dishes. You will take home your own printed recipe book and apron.

-Cultural Vespa Biking and Hiking (https://www. com/experiences/116692) - Discover Lovina in a completely local way with the wind in your hair. You'll meet unparalleled views of the north coast of and learn more about sugar palms before you rest by a river (or take a bath) and have a homemade Balinese lunch.

-Kangaroos quest in - Go hiking in search of a troop of kangaroos within a forest reserve in the middle of the city's north eastern suburbs.

-Insider's Music Scene - From the CBD's laneway watering-holes to Fitzroy's rock and jazz bars, Northcote acoustic, folk and gypsy flavours, and Brunswick's pubs and warehouse parties, explore your musical tastes with an insider.

-Lost In Nostalgia with through traditional QiPaos - Join local fashion designer and stylist as he takes you through the history of the dress all the way from the 1950s era over tea. Guests can then choose from the vintage styles and head out to explore hidden spots in

-Dine on a Sampan Boat with Granny Chiu - Experience an ancient Chinese Folk Ritual known as "Villain Hitting" by professional Granny Chiu using her shoe before you board a boat an experience dining on a sampan where is cooked by Boat Dwellers, one of the earliest ethnic groups of Hong Kong, who worked and lived on a sampan fishing boat.

Food Recycling to feed 50 Households - Start your day with a non-profit organisation as they teach you more about food wastage in After visiting a fresh food market, you will help to sort food into baskets and donate to the underprivileged. This is a Social Impact Experience where 100 per cent of the proceeds go to the non-profit organisation.