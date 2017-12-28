Apple and Amazon in talks to set up shop in Saudi Arabia: Sources

Apple and are in licensing discussions with Riyadh on investing in Arabia, two sources told Reuters, part of Crown Mohammed bin Salman's push to give the conservative kingdom a high- look.

A third source confirmed that Apple was in talks with SAGIA, Arabia's foreign investment authority.

Both already sell products in Arabia via third parties but they and other global giants have yet to establish a direct presence.

Amazon's discussions are being led by cloud division Web Services (AWS), which would introduce stiff competition in a market currently dominated by smaller local providers like and

Riyadh has been easing regulatory impediments for the past two years, including limits on foreign ownership which had long kept investors away, since falling crude prices highlighted the need to diversify its

Luring Apple and would further Mohammed's reform plans and raise the companies' profile in a young and relatively affluent market, which already boasts some of the highest internet and use in the world.

About 70 per cent of the population is under 30 and frequently glued to

A licensing agreement for Apple stores with SAGIA is expected by February, with an initial store targeted for 2019, said two sources familiar with the discussions.

Amazon's talks are in earlier stages and no specific date has been set for investment plans, they said.

Apple already holds second place in the mobile phone market behind Samsung, according to

acquired Dubai-based earlier in 2017, opening access for goods to be sold in the kingdom.

Both declined to comment, while SAGIA was not immediately available to answer questions about the discussions.

LENGTHY COURTSHIP

While reform plans call for luring foreign investment broadly across sectors, officials have courted Silicon Valley players especially strongly over the past two years to complement their high- ambitions.

Mohammed is an avowed technophile and has styled himself a disrupter in the model of Steve Jobs, and

During an official visit to the last year he met executives at Facebook, Microsoft and Uber, in which the sovereign wealth fund he chairs later took a $3.5 billion stake.

Since then, he has also set up a $45 billion investment fund with Japan's and announced plans to create a futuristic $500 billion mega-city with more robots than humans.

Apple and have both been on a priority list of foreign firms which officials hope to attract to further their reforms, one of the sources said.

"Many multinationals now in Arabia are either vendors to the government or, in the case of Uber, have benefited from a sizable investment," said Sam Blatteis, who heads Dubai-based advisory MENA Catalysts Inc.

" entering the market would be a step-change."

For Amazon, the move underscores how is looking to take an early lead in selling data storage and services to customers in the

AWS, the world's biggest cloud by revenue, has embarked on a slower global expansion than No.2 Microsoft, which now offers cloud services in twice as many regions.

However, Microsoft has yet to announce plans for data centres in the Middle East, with three regions in India serving as its closest operations.

said in September it would set up data centres for the region in neighbouring

The kingdom has been streamlining its many overlapping laws which could apply to cloud for more than a year in order to attract service providers.

If completed, a cloud deal could pave the way for an expansion of warehouses in Arabia.

Although operates its diverse units separately, it has rolled out its near-full suite of retail, third-party marketplace and cloud services in countries of operation over time.

Apple stores would raise the profile of the company's products and offer repairs and community events in line with its strategy to brand its stores as "town squares".

(Reporting by Katie Paul; Additional reporting by and in SAN FRANCISCO; Editing by and Philippa Fletcher)