Finland to pay unemployed basic income of $587 per month

has become the first country in to pay its unemployed citizens a basic monthly income, amounting to 560 euros ($587), in a social experiment hoped to cut government red tape, reduce poverty and boost employment.

Olli Kangas from the Finnish government agency KELA said today that the two-year trial with the 2,000 randomly picked citizens who receive benefits kicked off January 1.

Those 2,000 unemployed chosen will receive 560 euros every month, with no reporting requirements on how they spend it. The amount will be deducted from any benefits they already receive.

The rate of Finland, a nation of 5.5 million, stood at 8.1% in November with some 213,000 people without a — unchanged from the previous year.