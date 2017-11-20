JUST IN
Merkel's 4th term in doubt as FDP breaks off German coalition talks

Merkel has been trying to cobble together a coalition among her Christian Democratic Union, its Bavarian wing (the Christian Social Union), the FDP and the Greens

IANS  |  Berlin 

Merkel
German chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: DPA/PTI

Germany's Liberal Party (FDP) has decided to break off talks about forming a new government coalition with the conservative bloc of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Greens, a media report said.

The move came as they had been unable to agree on basic issues.

FDP president Christian Lindner made the announcement on Sunday after five weeks of talks, Efe news reported.

Merkel has been trying to cobble together a coalition among her Christian Democratic Union, its Bavarian wing (the Christian Social Union), the FDP and the Greens.
Mon, November 20 2017.

