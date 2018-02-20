Sony to enter Japan's taxi-hailing biz to take on SoftBank, Toyota: Source

Corp looks set to become the latest blue-chip firm to jockey for position in Japan's taxi and ride-hailing market, with plans for a joint venture to develop an artificial intelligence-based hailing system, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

is seen as a potentially lucrative ride-hailing market, with regulators under pressure to ease stringent rules.

Currently, non-professional drivers are barred from offering on safety grounds, and ride-hailing are limited to services that "match" users to existing taxi fleets via mobile platforms.

plans to build the AI-based hailing platform with Transportation and four other domestic taxi firms, the Nikkei said.

and declined to comment.

This month, and China's said they would roll out a venture in this year to provide

has said it will take a stake in taxi-hailing service JapanTaxi, set up by Japan's largest taxi firm,

Uber's new chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, is currently in and is expected to meet with regulators.