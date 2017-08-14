Trump's comments on violence includes white supremacists: White House

The US President Donald Trump's condemnation of the hatred this weekend in Virginia, also included the supremacists who organised the "Unite the Right" rally, the House said on Sunday.

"The president said very strongly in his statement (on Saturday) that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred," Efe quoted a statement issued by the House.

"Of course that includes supremacists, KKK Neo-Nazi and all extremist groups," the House added.

has come under fire from and even members of his own Republican party for blaming "many sides" for Saturday's in and not explicitly pointing the finger at supremacist groups.

Those organisations had organised a rally on Saturday in that university city of 50,000 inhabitants to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that had been considered a symbol of slavery and

The planned midday Saturday rally was cancelled but clashes broke out with counter-protesters, one of whom -- a 32-year-old woman -- was killed when a car ploughed into a crowd of people.

Two Virginia state troopers who were monitoring the situation in the city also died when their helicopter crashed.