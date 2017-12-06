UK Police foil terror plot to assassinate PM Theresa May, 2 arrested

British intelligence have reportedly foiled a plot by Islamic extremists to assassinate Prime Minister Theresa May, a media report said.

The disrupted plot against May included an explosive device that terrorists planned to detonate in front of May's residence on 10 Downing Street, a Sky News report said.

"It is in essence an extreme Islamist suicide plot against Downing Street," it said.

"Essentially police believe that the plan was to launch some sort of improvised explosive device at Downing Street and in the ensuing chaos attack and kill Theresa May, the Prime Minister," the news report said.

The plot was just one in a number of planned attacks in 2017 that cops and British security services have been able to prevent, Sky said.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of plotting to kill the Prime Minister, as reported by The Independent.