ABB India: Gaining from steady order book

If the December quarter was some precursor of improvement in ordering scenario for ABB India, the March quarter results published Monday evening reiterated the point. Order inflows expanded by 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,342 crore, taking the order book to Rs 12,023 crore. Government’s infrastructure spends have largely helped order inflow stay robust. This has also helped maintain execution at a decent pace. In fact, the current operating efficiency (plant utilisation) has risen to 75 – 80 per cent from less than 70 per cent a year ago. This reflected positively on the March quarter or Q1 results as ABB’s accounting year is from January to December. Revenue grew by nine per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,318 crore, and much of the growth came from the robotics and power grid segments where revenue grew by 11 – 13 per cent year-on-year.

Net profit growth, however, was restricted to just 3.5 per cent (Rs 88 crore) and operating profit margins declined from 8.4 per cent a year ago to 7.3 per cent in Q1. A lot of this may be attributed to the full effect of migrating to new accounting norms (Ind AS) in Q1. But, it is equally important to note the change in order book structuring tilting towards short-cycle business. While the management refrained from quantifying the impact of Ind AS adoption on its margins stating that it could change from quarter to quarter, it did mention that about 50 – 60 per cent of its revenues are being generated by short to medium cycle orders. While a short-cycle order has an execution timeframe of 12 months or lesser, medium cycle orders could take 12 – 15 months for completion. Large cycle projects have about 36 months execution timeframe.

While EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margins took a beating across all segments, with the slippage being the least in the power grid segment, the Street isn’t taking this negatively as in some of key pockets such as railways, power grid and industrial automation, newer orders have short execution period. With the share of large-cycle orders standing at 20 – 25 per cent of total revenues, investors should expect margins to remain in a tight range going ahead.

Analysts believe that as long as the core power grid segment (accounting for 37 per cent of revenues) remains intact and order book continuously witnesses an expansion, operating profit margins may once again readjust to the 8 – 9 per cent range, though it could take another year to 15 months for this to happen. For Renu Baid of IIFL, if delivers 14 per cent revenues growth, 30 per cent net profit growth in CY17 maintaining margins at 8 per cent that is positive. “Also, if ABB maintains the order momentum despite the macros not turning fully favourable yet, that is good too,” she adds.

The other positive is the sharp improvement in exports. Share of exports to product sales doubled to 15 per cent in Q1 and for the services segment it grew by 40 per cent year-on-year. is confident that with its Swedish parent wanting to make India as its export hub, the relevance of exports could increase going forward.

All this augers well for ABB India; except that its valuations are still at prohibitive levels (40x CY17 earnings). The year-to-date gains of 33 per cent could limit further gains on the stock. Long term investors could wait for better entry point.