BSE appoints S Ravi as its new chairman

Eminent chartered accountant Sethurathnam Ravi has been appointed as the chairman of the leading stock exchange



Ravi, who was a public interest director at the BSE, replaces



In a regulatory filing, said that has "approved the appointment of Ravi, public interest director as the chairman of the board of directors of the company with effect from November 13, 2017".He has experience of holding a number of positions on the board of banks, financial institutions and asset management companies in the financial sector.Presently, Ravi serves as a director on boards of various companies such as IDBI Capital Services, UTI Trustee Company, Financial Management Services, SMERA Ratings, SBI-SG Global Securities, IDBI Bank, STCI Finance, Tourism Corporation of and BOI Merchant Bankers.Besides, he is member of the working group, constituted by Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, for suggesting possible modalities for creation of an institutional structure on corporate social responsibilities matters.Also, he is a member of Sebi's takeover panel, as well as mutual funds advisory committee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)