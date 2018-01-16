Hackers steal $400,000 of cryptocurrency from digital wallet BlackWallet

broke into the digital wallet provider and stole its "Stellar" worth $400,000, the media reported.

According to CNN, an unidentified group hijacked the server that hosts and stores the virtual currency.

"In a statement sent out by its founder, open source online Stellar wallet has claimed to have been hacked," CNN reported late on Monday.

The attack apparently was a phishing attack aimed at the co's hosting provider.

"Posting on Reddit, user 'orbit84' posted that a hacker gained access to his hosting provider account and changed the DNS settings to his own hosted version of Black Wallet.

The attackers' wallet, which the author posted a link to, appears to have amassed around $400,000 worth of 'Stellar'," the report added.

tried to warn users about the attack via forums. However, many users continued to log in and lose money, according to tech site Bleeping Computer.

The have reportedly moved the money to Bittrex -- a virtual currency exchange, where they are likely to convert it into another digital currency to hide their tracks.

Earlier this month, Marko Kobal -- the co-founder of Slovenian mining market NiceHash that lost over $60 million in a in December -- stepped down as the company's CEO.

The loss was about 4,736.42 Bitcoins, worth more than $60 million.