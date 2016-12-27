In Nov, only 16% of total gold imports was duty-free for exports

The share of gold
used for export
purposes in total importsof the yellow metal
has fallen sharply in the past two months. The gold
that is imported for exports is duty-free.
Exporting imported gold
was a preferred option for gold
traders and export
houses when the demand for the yellow metal
was at its ebb during 2016. However, after Diwali, due to existing domestic demand, which continued in November, when the government announced its demonetisation
move, the share of such exports has fallen sharply from that in the September quarter, which had seen 55 per cent of imported gold
going out of the country, either as genuine value-added jewellery or as part of round-tripping.
According to data from GFMS Thomson Reuters, duty-free import of the yellow metal
for export
as a proportion of total gold imports
fell to just 18 per cent in October and further to 16 per cent in November. In December, according to market sources, overall imports
are estimated to be lower at 35 tonnes amid less domestic demand.
Since February, bullion trade has been lukewarm and average monthly import around 30-35 tonnes, of which 40-50 per cent was being exported. Even while the domestic demand was low, smuggling of gold
was estimated at around 15 tonnes a month. Further, distress selling by illegal importers led to discounts on the yellow metal.
Exporters and export
houses bought gold
at a discount of 3-4 per cent and exported it because the discount was marginal in the export-destination countries. The market was also either quoting marginal premiums or small discounts and export's share in total official import declined in October. The trend continued in November when demand was good, both because of the marriage season and possibly for converting black money into white in the post-demonetisation
period.
In October, the Director General of Foreign Trade had also imposed restrictions on gold
exports by not permitting exports from special economic zones to be calculated for star trading house status. However, exporters did continue to export
whatever quantity of the yellow metal
they could from export-oriented units.
