M&M, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank hit record highs

Gail (India), Graphite India, Balkrishna Industries, Relaxo Footwear, Sun TV Network, Titan Company, Greenply Industries, Century Plyboards (India), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company were among 17 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index touched their new highs on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday.
M&M was trading nearly 3% higher at Rs 1,534, extending its Friday’s 3.6% gain after the company announced that it plans to increase prices of its passenger and commercial vehicles by up to 3% with effect from January 1, 2018.
Meanwhile, the stock will turn ex-bonus on Thursday, December 21, 2017 in the proportion of 1:1, i.e. 1 bonus equity share for every 1 share held as on record date. M&M has fixed December 23, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of determining members who would be entitled to the bonus equity shares.
HDFC Bank hit a record high of Rs 1,900, up 1% in intra-day trade. The stock gained 4% in past three trading sessions after the private sector lender on Thursday, December 14 announced that its board will meet on Wednesday, December 20 to consider a proposal for raising of funds.
The board consider a proposal for raising of funds by issue of equity shares/depository receipts and other securities, including through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/American Depository Receipts (ADRs) programme, preferential allotment or such other methods or combinations as may be decided, as well as a preferential issue to Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (the Promoter), HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Gail (India) was up 3% at Rs 504, extending its 7% gain in past seven trading sessions on the BSE.
On December 7, 2017, the company said it has awarded job contracts for laying a 520-km stretch in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga gas pipeline project. With these awards, major contracts for phase-II of the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Natural Gas Pipeline (JHBDPL) project have been finalised.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ALL TIME HIGH
|PREV HIGH
|PREV DATE
|AIA ENGG.
|1660.00
|1662.00
|1660.00
|15-Dec-17
|ASTRAL POLY
|834.95
|856.95
|852.00
|01-Dec-17
|BALKRISHNA INDS
|2500.00
|2571.25
|2510.00
|14-Dec-17
|BOMBAY DYEING
|278.50
|280.35
|269.70
|15-Dec-17
|CENTURY PLY.
|341.20
|348.50
|343.95
|15-Dec-17
|GAIL (INDIA)
|501.00
|503.50
|502.55
|13-Dec-17
|GRAPHITE INDIA
|673.15
|683.15
|683.10
|11-Dec-17
|GREENPLY INDS.
|339.55
|360.00
|348.00
|11-Dec-17
|HDFC BANK
|1894.60
|1900.10
|1887.45
|15-Dec-17
|M & M
|1532.35
|1535.00
|1508.80
|09-Aug-16
|MARUTI SUZUKI
|9262.95
|9271.45
|9237.00
|15-Dec-17
|PHOENIX MILLS
|589.85
|604.90
|599.00
|15-Dec-17
|RELAXO FOOTWEAR
|700.05
|712.85
|710.00
|15-Dec-17
|SHRIRAM TRANS.
|1412.95
|1423.35
|1412.00
|15-Dec-17
|SUN TV NETWORK
|949.65
|951.00
|950.00
|24-Apr-17
|SUNDRAM FASTEN.
|542.20
|548.95
|540.50
|15-Dec-17
|TITAN COMPANY
|839.85
|844.75
|844.40
|13-Dec-17
