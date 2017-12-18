M&M, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank hit record highs

HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Maruti Suzuki India from the S&P BSE Sensex have hit their respective record highs after a recovery of more than 1,000 points in the benchmark index as Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in more than 100 seats in Gujarat election.Gail (India), Graphite India, Balkrishna Industries, Relaxo Footwear, Sun TV Network, Titan Company, Greenply Industries, Century Plyboards (India), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company were among 17 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index touched their new highs on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday.M&M was trading nearly 3% higher at Rs 1,534, extending its Friday’s 3.6% gain after the company announced that it plans to increase prices of its passenger and commercial vehicles by up to 3% with effect from January 1, 2018.Meanwhile, the stock will turn ex-bonus on Thursday, December 21, 2017 in the proportion of 1:1, i.e. 1 bonus equity share for every 1 share held as on record date. M&M has fixed December 23, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of determining members who would be entitled to the bonus equity shares.hit a record high of Rs 1,900, up 1% in intra-day trade. The stock gained 4% in past three trading sessions after the private sector lender on Thursday, December 14 announced that its board will meet on Wednesday, December 20 to consider a proposal for raising of funds.The board consider a proposal for raising of funds by issue of equity shares/depository receipts and other securities, including through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/American Depository Receipts (ADRs) programme, preferential allotment or such other methods or combinations as may be decided, as well as a preferential issue to Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (the Promoter), said in a regulatory filing.Gail (India) was up 3% at Rs 504, extending its 7% gain in past seven trading sessions on the BSE.On December 7, 2017, the company said it has awarded job contracts for laying a 520-km stretch in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga gas pipeline project. With these awards, major contracts for phase-II of the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Natural Gas Pipeline (JHBDPL) project have been finalised.