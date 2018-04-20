MARKETS LIVE: Indices may open weak on global cues; TCS to be in focus

Markets at Pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 34,439.93 +12.64 +0.04 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,062.81 +2.41 +0.02 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 34,599.31 +3.42 +0.01 S&P BSE 100 10,986.83 +2.19 +0.02 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,610.63 +4.04 +0.11 Derivatives strategy on SAIL April Futures by HDFC Securities Buy SAIL April 80 CALL at Rs 2 Stop loss: Rs 1 Target: Rs 3.50 Rationale: Short covering is seen in the SAIL Futures today where we have seen 3% reduction in open interest with price rise of 4.5%. Stock Price has given breakout on the daily chart today where it closes above the resistance level of 80 odd levels with rise in Volumes. The stock price is trading above its short term and long term moving averages, indicating bullish trend for the short to medium term. Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock. Metal as a sector is doing well and looking good for the short term. Today's picks: From Tata Steel to Ultratech, hot stocks to watch on Friday Tata Steel Current price: Rs 622 Target price: Rs 632 Keep a stop at Rs 616 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 629 and Rs 631. Book profits at Rs 632. READ MORE Commodity outlook and top trading ideas by Tradebulls for today Gold once again has come to test the resistance of $1355-1360. Although the fear that gripped investment markets last week has abided, gold continues to benefit from lingering fears. It is trading at the top of its 3-month range. The interim outlook still remains favourable and we can see gold touching the highs of 31800 within coming days. Silver after being in hibernation finally has broken out. The fundamentals were bullish but technically, silver was looking weak but now with yesterday’s spectacular move, silver is looking positive. At present, silver is being considered as industrial metals and because of big upmove in base metals, we are seeing follow up in silver prices too. Technically Silver has given trend reversal with closing above its 200 days moving average. The short squeeze is being witnessed in silver as speculators were record short in the commodity. READ MORE Top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Rain Ind, Sun TV, Nat Alum BUY RAIN IND CMP: Rs 351 TARGET: Rs 380 - 390 STOP LOSS: Rs 325 The stock has been in a consolidation phase for quite some time but has been showing a positive bias with the RSI on the rise and anticipating a further rise in the coming days. With consistent volume activity seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 380 - 390 keeping a stop loss of 325. READ MORE After 12 quarters, TCS sees double-digit growth in dollar revenue in Q4 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest information technology (IT) services provider, on Thursday announced a strong set of numbers in the March quarter (Q4) as well as for 2017-18, backed by all-round growth in key verticals and geographies, and digital services and solutions. The company’s net profit and revenue in the quarter beat Street estimates, while margin growth was slightly below the industry’s expectations, owing to cross-currency volatility. In the March quarter, the company’s net profit stood at Rs 69 billion, a 4.7 per cent year-on-year growth rate and 5.71 per cent sequential growth. TCS’s revenues at Rs 320.75 billion grew 8.2 per cent y-o-y and 3.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter, backed by 2 per cent growth in volumes (billed man-hours in the quarter). READ MORE Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

The are likley to open on a weaker note on Friday taking cues from their global peers. That apart, Information Technology (IT) will be in focus on Friday after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest software services company, declared its March 2018 quarter after market hours on Thursday.

On Thursday, announced a strong set of numbers for the March quarter (Q4), as well as full 2017-18, backed by all-round growth in key verticals and geographies, and digital services and solutions.

The company beat Street estimates in the quarter, with a net profit of Rs 69 billion, 4.7 per cent higher than the year-ago period and 5.71 per cent higher sequentially. At Rs 320.75 billion, revenues grew 8.2 per cent y-o-y and 3.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

In the global markets, Asian slipped on Friday as a warning on smartphone demand from the world's largest contract chipmaker slugged the tech sector, while lofty oil prices stirred inflation fears and undermined sovereign bonds.

in South Korea took an early 0.4 per cent dip with the tech sector losing 1.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5 per cent with tech down 0.9 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan shed 0.4 per cent, again led by a 0.7 per cent drop in technology.

Overnight, Wall Street's three major indexes closed lower on Thursday, with tobacco leading a tumble in consumer staples while concerns about smartphone demand hurt the technology sector and rising bond yields and helped financials rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.18 points (0.34 per cent), to 24,664.89, the S&P 500 lost 15.51 points (0.57 per cent), to 2,693.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.18 points (0.78 per cent), to 7,238.06.

