PNB stock cracks 6% to hit 20-month low after Firestar files for bankruptcy

Shares of slumped over 6 per cent and fell to a 20-month low on the bourses after Nirav Modi's filed a bankruptcy plea in the United States (US) and a local court in Mumbai issued summons to the accused diamantaire. Meanwhile, media reports have surfaced that is not coming back to India anytime soon. Reacting to the developments, the stock today fell to an intra-day low of Rs 92, down 6.45 per cent over its previous closing price on BSE.

The stock has fallen to a level last seen on June 20, 2016. Since February 14, when the scam broke, the stock has fallen as much as 37 per cent on BSE. On the NSE as well, the stock touched a fresh 52-week low of Rs 92. ALSO READ: PNB scam: How do you make regulators accountable? Nirav Modi's international jewellery business filed a bankruptcy plea in the US. Furthermore, a local court in Mumbai has issued summons to the diamantaire in connection with an income tax evasion probe against him and his companies. ALSO READ: PNB scam and state-owned banks: The writing on the wall PNB has said that the alleged fraud perpetrated by jewellers Modi and may be around $2 billion, over $204 million more than previously estimated. Shares of continued to lose ground and fell 5 per cent to its 52-week low level yet again on BSE and NSE.