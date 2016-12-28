Saksoft zooms 30% in two days after Porinju Veliyath buys stakes

The stock was up 16% to Rs 315 on the NSE in intra-day trade, surging 39% from Rs 226 on Monday.

Ace Investor Porinju Veliyath, MD & Portfolio Manager, Equity Intelligence on December 27, 2016, purchased 55,858 equity shares representing 0.54% stake in at Rs 267.34 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows. The name of sellers not immediately not ascertained.



In past two trading sessions, the stock zoomed 39% from Rs 226 on Monday, December 26, 2016.



On December 15, said that it has signed an agreement to acquire majority stake in Bengaluru based DreamOrbit Softech Private Limited (DreamOrbit).



DreamOrbit is a technology solution consulting firm with a focus on providing information technology (IT) services to the logistics industry.



