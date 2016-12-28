Saksoft zooms 30% in two days after Porinju Veliyath buys stakes

-
Ace Investor Porinju Veliyath, MD & Portfolio Manager, Equity Intelligence on December 27, 2016, purchased 55,858 equity shares representing 0.54% stake in Saksoft at Rs 267.34 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows. The name of sellers not immediately not ascertained. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
In past two trading sessions, the stock zoomed 39% from Rs 226 on Monday, December 26, 2016.
On December 15, Saksoft said that it has signed an agreement to acquire majority stake in Bengaluru based DreamOrbit Softech Private Limited (DreamOrbit).
DreamOrbit is a technology solution consulting firm with a focus on providing information technology (IT) services to the logistics industry.
At 03:09 pm; the stock was up 11% at Rs 301 on the NSE as compared to 0.01% rise in the Nifty 50 index. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than three-fold with a combined 995,171 shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
