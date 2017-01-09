Sugar shares extend gain; Dwarikesh Sugar, Dhampur Sugar hit 52-week high

Shares of companies continued their upward journey, gaining by up to nearly 50% in past two weeks.Oudh Mills, Dhampur Speciality Sugars, Thiru Arooran Sugars, Upper Ganges Sugars, Ugar Works and Mawana Sugars were up between 5% and 7% on the BSE as compared to 0.11% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.Dhampur Mills, Dwarikesh Industries, Indian Sucrose and KM Mills were hit their respective 52-week highs in intra-day trade on Monday.Since December 21, prices have increased by 3% from Rs 37.51 to Rs 38.69 per kg in the due to anticipated shortage of sugarcane supply from Maharashtra and Karnataka.The rating agency ICRA expects domestic production to decline to 23.0 million MT during year 2017 (SY2017), a decline of around 9% over the previous year. This is largely on account of lower cane availability in Maharashtra and Karnataka due to poor monsoons last year.Although the monsoons are likely to be better this year, the impact on the cane output is likely to be seen only in SY2018, given the growing period (12 months) of sugarcane.Going forward, the profitability of the mills is dependent on the control over operating expenses and the control over interest expenses by appropriate leveraging. Sustained healthy realisations and healthy recovery rates likely to result in healthy contribution margins for UP-based mills, despite a Rs 25/qtl increase in the cane price for SY2017, the rating agency said in recent report.In ICRA’s view, prices are expected to remain firm in the near term, given the tight stock position. With the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of cane for SY2017 fixed at the same level as of the previous year and prices on higher side, the profitability of mills based in Maharashtra and Karnataka is likely to improve, however, the extent of increase in absolute levels of profits could be moderated with the decline in the cane availability in these regions.