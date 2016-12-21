TRENDING ON BS
IIT Kharagpur students on hunger strike against fee hike

Students said they would continue protesting if their grievances are not addressed

ANI  |  Kharagpur 

The students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur are sitting on a hunger strike against the institution's decision to hike the registration fee.

Demanding that the hike in registration fee be withdrawn at the earliest, the students said that they would continue with the protest if their grievances are not addressed.

"The registration fee has gone up suddenly from Rs 29,000 to Rs 37,000.This is illegal. We have asked for an open house meeting and if the director arranges the meeting then we will call off our protest. In the meeting, we will ask him to give a complete stay order on the registration link," said one of the protesting students.

Earlier in April, 2016 the students at IIT, Kharagpur, staged a peaceful protest against the Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry's decision to hike the fee structure from Rs 90,000 to Rs two lakh.

