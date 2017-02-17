SP-Congress alliance a partnership between two corrupt: Amit Shah

Taking jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister , Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president on Friday said their alliance was a partnership between two youth but between two corrupt.

"The alliance is not between two youth but between two corrupt," Shah said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Basti region.

He said both the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), have ruined during their respective regime.

Taking dig at Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said the latter has encouraged hooliganism, corruption, rape, abduction and loot in the state.

"He (Akhilesh Yadav) says that he has done many things for Uttar Pradesh, but people cannot see the change. He has made the state the number one in many criminal activities like rape, loot, abduction and hooliganism." Shah added.

Cornering Rahul Gandhi for questioning the BJP's development agenda, Shah said, "Modi government has provided gas connection to more than two million women in two and a half year and Rahul Gandhi questions Prime Minister Modi as what he has done in two and a half years. Why doesn't he give an account of work he has done in last 60 years.