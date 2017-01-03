Air strikes kill 6 in Yemen's Saada

The Saudi-led coalition killed at least six civilians and wounded several others in air strikes on Yemen's northern province of Saada on Monday, residents and rescuers told Xinhua news agency.

The strikes targeted the residential quarter of al-Hibal valley in Sakeen district three times, the sources said. Several houses were totally damaged.

Rescuers said several other dead bodies are still underneath the rubble and would be pulled out once the warplanes stop flying.

This is the latest in a series of air strikes against Yemeni civilians since the war started early last year.

On Sunday, the coalition air strikes killed five family members in Yemen's central province of Marib.

Arabia has been leading an air campaign of a mostly Arab military coalition in the Yemeni conflict since March 2015.

The coalition has been fighting the dominant rebel group, which has seized control of most of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa since September 2014.

The air campaign is fighting to defeat the group in order to restore power to the expelled, but internationally recognised, government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

However, thousands of air strikes failed to restore Hadi into power or defeat the Houthis, yet over 10,000 Yemenis were killed, mostly women and children, with over three million Yemenis displaced.