Include bank locker in home insurance

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley recently informed the Rajya Sabha that banks are not liable to compensate customers, in case goods in the lockers are lost due to theft burglary or a natural calamity. At the same time, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said that nearly Rs 180 crore was lost in 2,632 cases of robbery, theft, dacoity and burglaries at 51 banks in the past three years (2014-15 to 2016-17). “As banks don’t ask you for contents of the locker, they are not responsible for its loss. The relationship between the two is like landlord and tenant. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?