AAP cries conspiracy as Delhi govt cancels appointment of 9 advisors

After the Delhi Government's cancelled appointment of nine in the Delhi cabinet, the ruling dubbed the order as conspiracy by the

The GAD issued a notification cancelling the appointment of nine and consultants out of which four, Deputy Chief said, were "not even working with the government anymore".

He also alleged that the main purpose of the order was to discharge leader as "she is making huge contributions to develop the educational system in Delhi's government schools"

"This is a conspiracy by (the Narendra) Modi government, which doesn't have any other job but to hamper the wors done by our party in the capital," Sisodia told media.

"The purpose of this order is to confuse the press so that the public can be confused," he added.

He said that the Centre and BJP governments in various states have "failed" to open schools. "They can't run universities, they can't prevent rapes," said Sisodia.

The nine whose appointment have been cancelled are Amardeep Tiwari ( to the Law Minister), Arunoday Prakash ( to Deputy CM), ( to Finance Minister), Marlena ( to Deputy CM), Dinkar Adib (OSD to Satyender Jain), (Advisor, to Sisodia), (consultant, Satyender Jain) and Prashant Saxena, ( to Power Minister).

Sisodia, however, said that Chadha, Malhotra, Saxena and Tiwari were not working on these posts anymore, while the others were working on posts created during the previous governments.

He stressed that the Centre was making attempts to "flop the flourishing education system" in Delhi. "Modi's tell him to prevent rapists, our tell us to educate women."

He said Marlena, an alumnus of St Stephen's and Oxford University, was working in the field of education with at a salary of just Re 1.

"It is a matter of pride for Delhi and its government."