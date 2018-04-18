AAP cries conspiracy as Delhi govt cancels appointment of 9 advisors

-
-
After the Delhi Government's General Administration Department cancelled appointment of nine advisors in the Delhi cabinet, the ruling AAP dubbed the order as conspiracy by the Central government.
The GAD issued a notification cancelling the appointment of nine advisors and consultants out of which four, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, were "not even working with the government anymore".
He also alleged that the main purpose of the order was to discharge AAP leader Atishi Marlena as "she is making huge contributions to develop the educational system in Delhi's government schools"
"This is a conspiracy by (the Narendra) Modi government, which doesn't have any other job but to hamper the wors done by our party in the capital," Sisodia told media.
"The purpose of this order is to confuse the press so that the public can be confused," he added.
He said that the Centre and BJP governments in various states have "failed" to open schools. "They can't run universities, they can't prevent rapes," said Sisodia.
The nine advisors whose appointment have been cancelled are Amardeep Tiwari (Media advisor to the Law Minister), Arunoday Prakash (Media Advisor to Deputy CM), Raghav Chadha (Advisor to Finance Minister), Marlena (Media Advisor to Deputy CM), Dinkar Adib (OSD to Minister Satyender Jain), Ram Kumar Jha (Advisor, Logistics to Sisodia), Samir Malhotra (consultant, Satyender Jain) and Prashant Saxena, Rajat Tiwari (ADC to Power Minister).
Sisodia, however, said that Chadha, Malhotra, Saxena and Tiwari were not working on these posts anymore, while the others were working on posts created during the previous governments.
He stressed that the Centre was making attempts to "flop the flourishing education system" in Delhi. "Modi's advisors tell him to prevent rapists, our advisors tell us to educate women."
He said Marlena, an alumnus of St Stephen's and Oxford University, was working in the field of education with Delhi government at a salary of just Re 1.
"It is a matter of pride for Delhi and its government."
