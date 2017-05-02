TRENDING ON BS
Kashmir crisis: EC cancels Anantnag bypoll, says fair election not possible

EC said the ground situation is not conducive to hold free and fair elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission has cancelled the Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll, saying the ground situation is not conducive to hold free and fair elections.

The bypoll, earlier slated to be held on April 12, was postponed for May 25 due to poor law and order situation.



The Commission, which issued the order late last night, said non-availability of sufficient number of security personnel was another reason to cancel the poll process.

The 10-page order said a fresh date would be announced later.

