After SP-Cong pact; BSP, BJP rework strategy in western UP

With the Samajwadi Party- alliance going strong after initial hiccups, Bahujan Samaj Party and Bharatiya Janata Party have been forced to rework their strategies in the western belt of Uttar Pradesh where voters are a major force to reckon with.

Western UP has 140 Assembly constituencies spread over 26 districts which will go to polls in the first two phases on February 11 and 15.

BSP, which was expecting a cake walk in the wake of feud in the Yadav family, to provide a strong alternative to BJP, got a blow with the coming together of two young faces of Indian politics - Akhilesh and Rahul - who do not have any previous record of hobnobbing with the saffron party.

To win over Muslims, fielded has fielded as many as 50 candidates in the first two phases as it felt that vote along with its own core Dalit vote bank would see its candidates through.

However, with the coming together of and Congress, the community got an option to choose between the two dispensations sending knocking the doors of leadership and drum up the Muzaffarnagar riots with renewed vigour.

The fact that Muslims are important in the scheme of things for too can be seen in the party fielding Muslims on 42 of the 140 western UP seats. Interestingly on 28 seats in the first two phases, both and have fielded candidates.

If the Mayawati-led party is focussing on providing a "riot-free" and "crime-free" state on coming to power, the alliance is reopening the pages of BSP's history, especially its (BSP's) alliance with the saffron party.

"Can the community ever pardon Mayawati for 'falsely' implicating 43 youths on terror charges during her regime which is yet to be proved," posed a leader.

is also out to tar Akhilesh Yadav as "anti-Muslim" with the new entrant in the party Afzal Ansari, brother of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, recalling a statement by Mulayam Singh Yadav in this regard that Akhilesh was working against the interest of Muslims.

Ansari has resolved to campaign all over the state against the "anti-Muslim" Akhilesh.

Perhaps it was the importance of votes that showed least interest in allying with Chaudhary Ajit Singh led RLD which is primarily a party with a Jat vote bank.

It was Jat versus Muslims during the Muzaffarnagar riots and Akhilesh Yadav was not interested in aligning with the perceived "oppressors" of the community, said insiders.

BJP, on its part, hopes for polarisation of Hindus in reaction to the possible consolidation of Muslims behind the SP- alliance.

With the pro-Hindutva leaders of the ilk of Hukum Singh, Sangeet Som, Suresh Rana, Sanjiv Balyan, Yogi Adityanath and Ramchandra Katheria leading the campaign and the issue of Hindu migration in the western region finding mention in 'Sankalp patra' (manifesto), is expecting a consolidation of Hindu votes like in the 2012 elections when it won Kairana, Saharanpur Nagar, Thana Bhawan, Bijnor and Noorpur in the face of division of votes between two candidates.

" is clear that it will not get support among Muslims and knows that Hindus will finally come behind them...Though Muzaffarnagar has long been done but migration is a recent issue and a reality highlighted by his party," a leader said.

The party's concern is to check any division in Hindu votes on seats where no mainstream party has fielded Muslims or there is strong Hindu candidate against a nominee.

There are as many as 110 seats where both and the SP- alliance have fielded a Hindu candidate.

is also banking on the Mayawati regime providing a communally safe atmosphere during which the three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court pronounced its decision on the contentious Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit in 2009 when the entire country was put on high alert.

It is also highlighting the condition of the community which relied on for 50 years and on for more than two decades.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, was relegated to the third slot in Saharanpur - where leader Imran Masood had emerged second because of overwhelming support - as well as Kairana, Sambhal, Moradabad and Bijnor, where consolidated its support among Muslims.