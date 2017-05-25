Waist size could predict risk of developing cancer: WHO study

Excess body fat can change hormones and insulin levels leading to increased cancer risk

People with an expanding waistline may be at a greater risk of developing certain cancers, including bowel, breast and pancreatic, a new study warned today.



Waist measurement is as good at predicting risk as body mass index (BMI), which is a ratio of weight to height, said researchers from International Agency for Research on (IARC-WHO), the specialised agency of the Organisation (WHO).



They found that adding about 11 centimetres (cm) to the waistline increased the risk of related cancers by 13 per cent.



For bowel cancer, adding around 8 cm to the hips is linked to an increased risk of 15 per cent, researchers said.



Being overweight or obese is the single biggest preventable cause of after smoking and is linked to 13 types of including bowel, breast, and pancreatic, researchers said.



Carrying excess body fat can change the levels of sex hormones, such as oestrogen and testosterone, can cause levels of insulin to rise, and lead to inflammation, all of which are factors that have been associated with increased risk, they said.



Using a novel approach, researchers showed that three different measurements of body size, BMI, waist circumference, and waist to hip ratio all predicted similar obesity-related risk in older adults.



They combined data from around 43,000 participants had been followed for an average of 12 years and more than 1,600 people were diagnosed with an obesity-related



"Our findings show that both and where body fat is carried on the body can be good indicators of obesity-related risk," said Heinz Freisling, from IARC-



"Specifically, fat carried around the waist may be important for certain cancers, but requires further investigation," Freisling said.



The study was published in the British Journal of

Press Trust of India