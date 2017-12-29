JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Leh coldest place in J-K

Beaten Windies say one bad over cost them dearly
Business Standard

Fire in hosiery factory in Ludhiana

Press Trust of India  |  Ludhiana 

A major fire broke out in a hosiery factory here today, police said.

No loss of life was reported in the blaze in which a huge stock of raw material was gutted, fire and police officials said.


Twelve fire tenders of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation took more than five hours to control the fire, which broke out in the early hours.

Cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit.

The factory is situated in a thickly populated locality in Vakilan Mohalla near Dresi Ground, said Additional DCP, Surinder Lamba.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 12:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements