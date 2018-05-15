India smartphone shipment grows 11% in Q1 to 30 mn units, says IDC

shipments in grew by 11 per cent to 30 million units in the first three months of this year -- a record high for the first quarter, as per research firm

In contrast, about 27 million were shipped in in the first quarter of 2017.

As per the latest data, maintained its lead in the market for the second consecutive quarter with 30.3 per cent share, followed by (25.1 per cent), Oppo (7.4 per cent), vivo (6.7 per cent) and Transsion (4.6 per cent).

However, the market remained almost flat compared to the previous quarter, it added.

" maintained its lead in the market for second quarter in a row with further expansion in the offline channel and popularity of its models such as 5A and Note 5. Various other companies, on the other hand, used the to expand their share in the market, notable amongst those being Honor, iVOOMi and Tenor (10.or)," said.

It added that accounted for facilitating 36 per cent of the smartphone sales in the March quarter compared to 34.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017.

IDC Senior said the smartphone market in India is expected to continue its double-digit growth in 2018 with the popularity and focus on budget phones, efforts by ecosystem to make devices more affordable with finance schemes, aggressive offline expansion by key players and push by the driving this growth.

As per IDC data, the ultra-high-end segment (USD 600/Rs 40,000 and above) saw a year-on-year growth of 68 per cent, largely due to strong shipments of Galaxy S9 series. OnePlus continued to keep more than 50 per cent share in the US 400-600 segment (Rs 27,000-40,000) on the back of popular models like OnePlus 5 and 5T.

Senior at IDC India, Upasana Joshi said retailers and distributors in the offline channel fear a cut in their commissions to absorb the impact of price hikes as handset makers reel under margin pressure from increasing custom duty and raw material costs.

"Having said that, these partners will have to chalk out a way to mitigate some of the additional burden through special offers or schemes to the end buyer," Joshi said.

She explained that the recent import duty hike on PCBs, camera modules and connectors by the puts cost pressure on the smartphone companies, till such time that they set up lines for CKD (Complete Knock Down) type of manufacturing to reduce this impact.

"This will increase the challenges for smaller even more," she added.

While IDC did not give out shipment numbers for the feature phone segment, it said the 4G feature phone market in India continued to grow at more than 50 per cent quarter-on-quarter, driven primarily by Phone.

(Jio) had a 38.4 per cent share of the feature phone market in the March quarter, followed by (10.4 per cent), Transsion (7.9 per cent), Lava (6 per cent) and (4.7 per cent).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)