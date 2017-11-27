Maharashtra naxal encounter: CRPF jawan killed, 2 injured in Gadchiroli

A jawan was killed while two others were injured in an encounter with in Maharashtra's district, officials said today.



A gunfight broke out between a joint team of the and Police and Maoists near the Dhanora village of the district when the troops were out on operation yesterday.



The first encounter broke out at about 5:40 PM yesterday and it was followed by another one at about 8:00 PM.Constable Manjunath Jakkanavar of the 113th battalion of the was killed in the encounter while two other men of the same unit suffered injuries, they said.Manjunath hailed from Karnataka's Dharwad district, they said adding reinforcements are in the jungle area for combing operations.It is estimated that a good number of have also been hit during the encounter, they added.

