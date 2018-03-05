Offshore India funds, ETFs register $1.1 billionn inflow in January

India-focused offshore funds, as well as Exchange Traded (ETFs), witnessed a net inflow of $1.1 billion (over Rs 7,100 crore) in January, making it the highest inflow in 10 months, according to a report by Morningstar. This comes following an inflow of $ 6.5 billion in these in 2017. Offshore India not domiciled in India receive flow from overseas investors and in turn, invest the in Indian India-focused offshore and are a subset of the overall (FPI) flows. According to the report, India-focused offshore have seen an of $876 million in January, while witnessed an infusion of $224 million, translating into a total of $1.1 billion. This also marked the highest since March 2017, when such had received net inflow to the tune of $1.2 billion. Generally, through India-focused offshore are long-term in nature while that of are for short term. "Despite challenges, India-focused offshore continued to receive net inflows throughout 2017; whereas outflows have typically happened from India-focused offshore ETFs," Senior Analyst Manager Research said. "The current trends are more of a short-term disruption rather than long-term structural changes.

So, I am inclined to believe that the trend in India-focused offshore and will not be very different from what we have observed in the past," he added.

