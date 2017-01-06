SIDBI ties up with LIC for capital support to enterprises

SIDBI and LIC had signed a MoU to supplement funds under India Aspiration Fund

SIDBI and LIC had signed a MoU to supplement funds under India Aspiration Fund

Small Industries Development of (SIDBI) on Thursday said it has tied up with Corporation of (LIC) for augmenting capital support to enterprises in the country.



The idea behind tying up with the state-run behemoth is to give a boost to the venture capital ecosystem for MSMEs, it said.



Under fund of funds operations, handles various schemes, namely Aspiration Fund (corpus of Rs 2,000 crore, ASPIRE Fund (Rs 60 crore) and Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) (Rs 10,000 crore).



In April 2016, and LIC had signed a Memorandum of Understanding to supplement funds under Aspiration Fund. Under the MoU, the major had earmarked an amount of Rs 200 crore for investment.



Under the MOU, as part of first phase, LIC and signed Contribution Agreements on January 03 in New with 7 Venture Capital Funds (VCFs), with an aggregate commitment of Rs 99.50 crore from LIC. This is over and above commitment of Rs 162.75 crore already given to these funds by SIDBI.



In order to bring more professional outlook, constituted a Venture Capital Investment Committee (VCIC). The panel comprises experts such as H K Mittal (head, National Science & Tech Entrepreneurship Development Board), Kiran Karnik (former Nasscom chief), Sanjeev Bikhchandani (founder, naukri.Com), Saurabh Srivastava (co-founder Nasscom and Indian Angel Network), Prof R Vaidyanathan (from IIM, Bangalore) and T V Mohandas Pai (former CFO, Infosys).



Commitments made by in financial years 2015 and 2016 were Rs 314.40 (11 funds) and Rs 606.75 crore (19 funds), respectively.



In the current fiscal, has so far accorded formal sanction to 20 Alternative Investment Funds with aggregate commitments of Rs 714 crore.



In addition, there are cases cleared by VCIC which are under detailed appraisal and due diligence, said the company, a dedicated financial agency catering to the needs of MSMEs.



After constitution of VCIC in July 2015, out of 40 cases recommended by the panel, 32 funds have already been given final sanction by for an aggregate commitment of Rs 1,006.75 crore out of which 19 funds had announced first closing and have commenced investments.

Press Trust of India