Once sold to Flipkart, Snapdeal staff could be richer by Rs 193 cr

Sale of a company often leaves employees high and dry, but not in the case of that may offer a Rs 193 crore bonanza to its staff if the homegrown e-commerce firm is taken over by larger rival

According to sources, if the deal goes through, the founders will give half of their payout ($30 million) for the proposed scheme which would cover all current employees of

has about 1,500-2,000 staffers.

"The founders have asked the Board to carve out $30 million (about Rs 193 crore) from their settlement for payouts to the team. They want to ensure that the team does not get sidelined in any manner," they added.

Some former senior executives of Snapdeal, who have left the firm in the past 12 months, could also benefit from the process.

E-mails sent to did not elicit any response.

The intent is also to compensate for the ESOPs that were issued to senior employees.

The value of their shares and options have eroded and would be worthless once the deal is signed, one of them said.

Interestingly, the deal-linked payment would also be extended to employees who do not own ESOPs to reward those staying on with till the proposed transaction with is complete.

If the deal goes through, founders will get $60 million (cumulative), of which half will be given to employees.

Japanese conglomerate and Snapdeal's largest investor has initiated the process to sell the beleaguered online marketplace to bigger rival

It has managed to get Board members, which also includes the founders (Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal) and early investors and Venture Partners, to agree to the potential deal.

Venture Partners could get close to $80 million and a stake in the merged or new entity, while could get about $70-80 million.

According to regulatory filings, currently owns over 30 per cent in Snapdeal, while has roughly a 10 per cent stake and holds 8 per cent share in the firm.

A non-binding term sheet to start the due diligence by for is expected to be signed soon between the two parties.

In the past few months, has seen a number of voluntary and involuntary exits. While the company has hiked salaries by up to 15 per cent, employees are concerned about their future as the impending takeover looms ahead.

One of the leading contenders in the Indian e-commerce space, has seen its fortunes failing amid strong competition from US-based and

Compared to a valuation of about $6.5 billion in February 2016, the sale to could see being valued at about $1 billion.

had recently said it suffered a loss of $1 billion (Rs 6,500 crore) on its investment in during 2016-17, almost matching the money it put in the home-grown marketplace.

The deal between and Flipkart, if completed, would mark the biggest acquisition in the Indian e-commerce space and change the landscape of the sector that is witnessing intense competition among players.