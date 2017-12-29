April-Nov fiscal deficit hits 112% of full-year target

-
India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 6.12 lakh crore ($95.77 billion) for April-November or 112 per cent of the budgeted target for the current financial year that ends in March.
Net tax receipts in the first eight months of 2017/18 financial year were Rs 6.99 lakh crore ($109.39 billion), government data showed on Friday.
On Wednesday, the finance ministry said it would borrow an additional Rs 50, 000 crore ($7.82 billion) this financial year that could lead to it breaching its fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent of the gross domestic product.
