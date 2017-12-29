April-Nov fiscal deficit hits 112% of full-year target

reported a of Rs 6.12 lakh crore ($95.77 billion) for April-November or 112 per cent of the budgeted target for the current financial year that ends in March.

Net tax receipts in the first eight months of 2017/18 financial year were Rs 6.99 lakh crore ($109.39 billion), government data showed on Friday.

On Wednesday, the said it would borrow an additional Rs 50, 000 crore ($7.82 billion) this financial year that could lead to it breaching its target of 3.2 per cent of the

The data furnished by the Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA) showed that April-November was 85.8 per cent of the Budget in the like period of the last financial year.

The total receipts -- from revenue and non-debt capital -- during the financial year's first eight months were Rs 8.66 lakh crore, or 54.2 per cent of the estimates for the current year.

The data revealed that total expenditure -- incurred on revenue and capital -- during the April-November period was Rs 14.78 lakh crore, or at 68.9 per cent of the entire financial year's estimate.

The 2017-18 -- the difference between revenue and expenditure -- has been pegged at Rs 5.46 lakh crore for 2017-18, as compared to the of Rs 5.34 lakh crore for the last financial year.