Record 272 mt of food grains to be produced in 2016-17

India's food grains production in 2016/17 is expected to rise by 8.1 per cent from a year ago to a record high 271.98 million tonnes as good monsoon rains improved yields, the country's farm ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The country's production of wheat is likely to rise by 4.7 per cent from a year ago to 96.64 million tonnes, while pulses production will rise to 22.14 million tonnes, it said.
