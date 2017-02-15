TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Trade deficit narrows to $9.8 bn in January
Business Standard

Record 272 mt of food grains to be produced in 2016-17

Wheat production is likely to rise by 4.7% from a year ago period

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

India's food grains production in 2016/17 is expected to rise by 8.1 per cent from a year ago to a record high 271.98 million tonnes as good monsoon rains improved yields, the country's farm ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The country's production of wheat is likely to rise by 4.7 per cent from a year ago to 96.64 million tonnes, while pulses production will rise to 22.14 million tonnes, it said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Record 272 mt of food grains to be produced in 2016-17

Wheat production is likely to rise by 4.7% from a year ago period

Wheat production is likely to rise by 4.7% from a year ago period

India's food grains production in 2016/17 is expected to rise by 8.1 per cent from a year ago to a record high 271.98 million tonnes as good monsoon rains improved yields, the country's farm ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The country's production of wheat is likely to rise by 4.7 per cent from a year ago to 96.64 million tonnes, while pulses production will rise to 22.14 million tonnes, it said.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Record 272 mt of food grains to be produced in 2016-17

Wheat production is likely to rise by 4.7% from a year ago period

India's food grains production in 2016/17 is expected to rise by 8.1 per cent from a year ago to a record high 271.98 million tonnes as good monsoon rains improved yields, the country's farm ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The country's production of wheat is likely to rise by 4.7 per cent from a year ago to 96.64 million tonnes, while pulses production will rise to 22.14 million tonnes, it said.

image
Business Standard
177 22