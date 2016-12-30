Eyeing top spot

A number of athletes will look to cement their place at the pinnacle of their sport in 2017. Shakya Mitra lists a few of them: Virat Kohli He is Indian cricket’s golden boy, having scored 2,595 international runs in 2016, and a further 973 if you include Indian Premier League (IPL). If Kohli, 28, does scale more peaks from here, he is likely to become immortal. The Indian Test captain already averages over 50 in all three formats of the game, and is well on course to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 one-day international centuries — he ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?