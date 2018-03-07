Blackberry sues Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram over messaging app patents

Canadian multinational company Limited on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against giant Facebook, alleging that the platform and its subsidiaries and infringed on messaging app patents.

claimed that the company's proprietary and patent-protected messaging product Messenger (BBM), was a cornerstone of modern

The company is now contending that its intellectual property has been infringed upon by Facebook's "using a number of the innovative security, user interface, and functionality enhancing features that made BlackBerry's products such a critical and commercial success in the first place," according to The Verge.

In December 2016, the former sold the rights to design, manufacture, and sell BlackBerry-branded phones to Chinese multinational TCL, leaving Limited in charge of the latter's and

said its patents cover cryptographic techniques to protect user privacy, the mixing of mobile gaming and mobile messaging, and now-ubiquitous user interface elements of

Some of those interface elements are as broad as notification design, the displaying of message timestamps, and the ability to tag friends and family in photos.

is seeking "redress for the harm caused by Defendants' unlawful use of BlackBerry's intellectual property," which may include injunctive relief and monetary damages, according to the complaint.

In a statement authored by Paul Grewal, which was given to Cheddar, the company responded by saying that is looking to tax the innovation of others.

"BlackBerry's suit sadly reflects the current state of its messaging business.

Having abandoned its efforts to innovate, is now looking to tax the innovation of others. We intend to fight," the statement from said.