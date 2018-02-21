Chicago woman sues Twitter, Facebook, Google over 2015 Paris attacks

A Chicago-area woman who was at a cafe in Paris during the 2015 attacks is suing Twitter, and alleging the sites helped aid the growth of the group by giving it access. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Mandy Palmucci filed the federal lawsuit last week in Chicago. The lawsuit says she was at a when more than a dozen people were killed there and that she suffered emotionally. The attacks on cafes, the national stadium and a concert hall left 130 people dead.

The group claimed responsibility. said in a statement there's no place on its site for those who engage in or for content that supports such activity. and didn't respond to the newspaper's messages seeking comment. Similar lawsuits elsewhere have been dismissed on grounds that laws shield online providers from responsibility for content posted by users.