Google beats Facebook as top referral source for publishers in 2017

has beaten to become publishers' main source of external page views over the course of 2017, a new data showed.

used to be the main source of referral traffic for web Then eclipsed it, ReCode reported late on Monday.

According to digital analytics company Parse.ly, sent more traffic than to -- sent 25 per cent less traffic to in 2017, while increased its traffic by 17 per cent.

In January, provided nearly 40 per cent of publishers' external traffic which is now down to 26 per cent.

Google, which started the year at 34 per cent, generated 44 per cent of the total traffic.

Parse.ly pointed out a number of factors for this turnaround.

In 2016 tweaked its algorithm to prioritise posts from friends and family over

Also, Facebook's "Instant Articles" feature, where the service hosted some publishers' content directly but promised to send more readers to the original site as well, has declined in importance, the analytics company found.

Since users can now publish videos directly on Facebook, this might have affected how many links to web stories put on their pages.

Google's "accelerated mobile pages" (AMP) feature, which also hosts publishers' content directly on Google's servers, became more important over the year.

AMP stories - typically from news - are surfaced at the top of mobile search results as "Top Stories," which drives clicks.