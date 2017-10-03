Honor Holly 4 smartphone launched in India at Rs 11,999

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei's sub-brand Honor on Tuesday launched a budget device 'Holly 4' in India for Rs 11,999 that comes with 13MP rear camera and 5MP front shooter.

The device is available in grey, gold and silver colours across the company's 30,000 retail points.

"Sporting an elegant metallic design with a fast fingerprint sensor, we are confident that this smartphone will be a big winner," said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group India, in a statement.

The metal body 8.2mm slim device has a fingerprint sensor that doubles up as a key which is configured to perform tasks like browsing through the pictures, pick call and take pictures.

has a 3,020mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core 64bit processor, 5-inch HD display, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB.

The device also comes with unique camera modes like Timelapse, slow motion, Pro Video and Pro picture.