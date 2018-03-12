JUST IN
India's Pusarla V Sindhu with coach Pullela Gopichand after she lost against Spain's Carolina Marin in women's Singles final at the 2016 Summer Olympics at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil

Here's how coach Gopichand made India proud

As a player he never won at Olympics, but he ensured his wards stood on the hallowed podiums

The spirit of Sindhu

PV Sindhu top searched Indian athlete

Medal Standings

Rank Country
1 USA 35 33 32 100
2 UK 22 21 13 56
3 China 20 16 22 58
4 Germany 13 8 11 32
5 Russia 12 15 17 44
6 Japan 12 6 18 36
7 France 8 12 14 34
8 Italy 8 9 6 23
9 Netherlands 8 4 4 16
10 Australia 7 10 10 27
17 Brazil 4 5 5 14
61 India 0 1 1 2

 

Track & Field

Jamaica's Usain Bolt poses beside the timing panel after winning the gold medal in the men's 100-meter final during the athletics competitions in the Olympic stadium of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

India @ Rio

Srikanth Kidambi

FEATURES

Rio, Olympics 2016

Giant camera crashes to ground, injuring seven

Last Updated at

The camera, known as a 'spidercam', came crashing to the ground outside the basketball stadium

Image via Shutterstock

Games bosses sorry after Ryan Lochte gunpoint hold-up

Last Updated at

Security has been a major concern at the Games, with several thefts and robberies reported

Rio de Janeiro: Jamica's Usain Bolt strikes his signature pose after winning the gold in Men's 100m in the 2016 Summer Olympics at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Sunday night . PTI Photo by Atul Yadav(PTI8_15_2016_000071A)

I can become immortal, says Usain Bolt

Last Updated at

Bolt suffered an injury scare at the Jamaican Olympic trials last month, forcing him to seek treatment in Germany

Michael Phelps leaves the pool after winning a heat of the men's 200-meter individual medley during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil AP/PTI

Michael Phelps rules out comeback chances

Last Updated at

Phelps had won 23 gold, three silver and two bronze medal, which make him greatest Olympian of all time

Photo Credit: ANI Twitter Handle

Dipa Karmakar's father believes presence of manager would've been helpful

Last Updated at

Dipa's coach Bisweshwar Nandi had alleged that they couldn't make an appeal against the result due to absence of a manager

