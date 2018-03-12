Here's how coach Gopichand made India proud
As a player he never won at Olympics, but he ensured his wards stood on the hallowed podiums
Related: Rio Olympics: Usain Bolt bids adieu
-
Historic silver for Sindhu; brands get a new icon
Shuttler's endorsement value may see threefold growth
-
Rio Olympics: Ryan Lochte apologises over Rio 'robbery' scandal
Police declared the incident as fabricated, it was players who were drunked and they vandalised the gas station bathroom
-
Wrestler Babita loses to Greece's Maria in 53kg Freestyle at Rio Olympics
Babita, who lost 1-5 will now eagerly await the progress being made by Maria in order to get a second chance
-
Rio Olympics: AIFF announces reward of Rs 5 lakh each for Sindhu, Sakshi
Sindhu became the first women athlete from India to won an Olympic silver medal, while Sakshi became first woman wrestler to won a medal
-
Rio Olympics: Dipa Karmakar gets rousing welcome on homecoming
Dipa finished fourth in individual vault final at Rio Olympics and promised a medal in Tokyo games after coming back to India
Track & Field
-
Usian Bolt says tight schedule slowed down 100-metre sprinters
He won his record-setting third straight gold medal , but his post-race comments were tinged with slams about the scheduling
-
Kenya's David Rudisha wins second straight 800m Olympic gold
-
Miller dives over line to win women's 400m gold» More
India @ Rio
-
Shuttlers shine, boxers end without medal
K Srikanth lifted the sagging spirits of India on the 10th day of competitions as he reached the last eight in men's singles
-
I could have bettered my timing, says Lalita Babar
-
Heartbroken on missing medal, will target gold for 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Dipa Karmakar» More
Giant camera crashes to ground, injuring seven
Last Updated at
The camera, known as a 'spidercam', came crashing to the ground outside the basketball stadium
Games bosses sorry after Ryan Lochte gunpoint hold-up
Last Updated at
Security has been a major concern at the Games, with several thefts and robberies reported
I can become immortal, says Usain Bolt
Last Updated at
Bolt suffered an injury scare at the Jamaican Olympic trials last month, forcing him to seek treatment in Germany
Michael Phelps rules out comeback chances
Last Updated at
Phelps had won 23 gold, three silver and two bronze medal, which make him greatest Olympian of all time
Dipa Karmakar's father believes presence of manager would've been helpful
Last Updated at
Dipa's coach Bisweshwar Nandi had alleged that they couldn't make an appeal against the result due to absence of a manager