March 12, 2018, Monday
Centre approves HM's medal for excellence in police investigation
The central government on Monday approved a proposal to institute the "Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Police ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
IAEA chief arrives in Pakistan
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a three-day official ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
White House backs off on assault rifle curbs
The White House has backed off from President Donald Trumps earlier call to raise the minimum age to purchase assault rifles to ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
No JVA between HAL, Dassault for Rafale: Govt
The government on Monday denied any joint venture agreement (JVA) had been signed between public sector defence firm Hindustan ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Taliban capture first Afghan district in 2018
Taliban fighters have taken control of a district in Afghanistan's Farah province, making it the first district to fall into ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Civilian killed in explosion in Pulwama
A civilian was killed in an explosion on Monday near a firing range of the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
March 12, 2018, Monday
Modi to attend Manipur Science Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Science Congress in the Manipur University (MU) campus on March 16, ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Youths, security forces clash in Srinagar
Clashes broke out Monday in Soura area of Srinagar as scores of youths marched to attend the funeral of Essa Fazili, one of the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Staqu's AI-powered 'Smart Glass' can catch criminals
Gurugram-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up Staqu on Monday launched AI-powered eye-wearable "Smart Glass" that can be ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
2 Indians held with pistol in Nepal
Two Indian nationals have been arrested in Nepal's Bara district with a pistol, police said.
March 12, 2018, Monday
Mattis warns Syria on chemical weapons
US Defence Secretary James Mattis has warned Syria against using chemical weapons, implying it would prompt military ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
9 dead in TN forest fire
Nine trekkers have died in a forest fire on the Kurangani Hills in Tamil Nadu, the District Collector said on Monday.
March 12, 2018, Monday
Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar
Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar on Monday to maintain law and order in the wake of the killing of three ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nearly half of US arms exports go to Middle East
Nearly half of US arms exports over the past five years have gone to the war-stricken Middle East, with Saudi Arabia ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Three militants killed in Kashmir gunfight
Three militants were killed early Monday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
US will not make concessions to N.Korea: CIA
The US government will not make concessions during negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and will demand that ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
NCRB launches mobile app for citizen-friendly services
The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Sunday launched a mobile app for providing better citizen-friendly services by law ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Massive operation on to rescue students from TN forest fire
Authorities in Tamil Nadu were engaged in a massive operation on Sunday to rescue some students caught in a forest fire in Theni ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Eight GNLA rebels to surrender in Meghalaya
As many as eight rebels of the outlawed Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) are set to surrender before Meghalaya Home Minister ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Bullet-riddled body found in J&K
The bullet-riddled body of a 23-year-old youth was found on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police saod.
