The pace of investment into balanced advantage funds has slowed sharply. Net inflows into the category declined by around 66 per cent over the past year.

In the 12 months ended October 2026, balanced advantage funds received net inflows of ₹5,848 crore, compared with ₹17,177 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. This means net inflows fell by ₹11,329 crore over the year.

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the category recorded net outflows for four consecutive months from July to October 2026. Over the six months from May to October, the category saw cumulative net outflows of ₹1,511 crore.

This came even as other hybrid categories, such as multi-asset allocation funds, continued to attract investor money. How much did inflows decline in a year? Mutual fund industry data shows that balanced advantage funds received net inflows of ₹17,177 crore between November 2024 and October 2025. Between November 2025 and October 2026, this fell to ₹5,848 crore, a decline of around 66 per cent year-on-year. Balanced advantage funds are also known as dynamic asset allocation funds. They invest in equity and debt depending on market conditions and their investment strategy. When market valuations are high, some funds may reduce equity exposure, while they may increase it after a correction.

Akanksha Shukla, assistant vice-president, wealth management, Master Capital Services Ltd, said many investors had viewed balanced advantage funds as a safer way to invest in equities. However, returns in the category were either flat or negative for much of 2026. This weakened investor confidence, she said. Investors also shifted towards categories such as multi-asset funds, which may include exposure to gold and silver. High-networth investors have also shown growing interest in hybrid specialised investment funds (SIFs). Outflows continue for four months Balanced advantage funds received net inflows in May and June 2026. The category attracted around ₹181 crore in May and ₹553 crore in June.

The trend reversed from July. The category recorded net outflows of ₹252 crore in July, followed by ₹228 crore in August and ₹912 crore in September. October saw another ₹853 crore of net outflows. This means the category saw cumulative net outflows of around ₹2,245 crore over the four months from July to October. For the six months from May to October 2026, net outflows stood at ₹1,511 crore. In the corresponding period of 2025, the category had received net inflows of around ₹10,178 crore, with positive flows in each of the six months. A K Nigam, chief executive officer of BPN Fincap, said weak performance was one of the main reasons for the outflows from balanced advantage funds.

He said several funds reduced equity exposure when market valuations were high. When markets subsequently rallied, these funds were unable to participate fully in the upside. According to Nigam, investors have also increasingly moved towards fully equity-oriented categories such as flexicap and large- and midcap funds. Outflows from large schemes such as HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund have also affected the overall category numbers. Multi-asset funds, meanwhile, saw stronger inflows. Between May and October 2026, multi-asset allocation funds received net inflows of around ₹21,345 crore. However, this does not establish that money withdrawn from balanced advantage funds was directly reinvested into multi-asset funds. Net inflows into balanced advantage funds in May-Oct

Month 2025 (₹ crore) 2026 (₹ crore) May +1,136 +181 June +1,886 +553 July +2,611 -252 August +2,316 -228 September +1,689 -912 October +540 -853 Total +10,178 -1,511 Source: Amfi Source: Amfi What should investors do? Despite the sustained outflows, experts say investors should not exit the category solely on the basis of recent performance. Shukla said inflows into balanced advantage funds could remain weak over the next few months. Investor interest in a category generally revives only after performance improves, she said. However, she added that the current positioning of balanced advantage funds appeared better than before. Their average net equity exposure has increased to around 65 per cent, which could help if the equity market recovers. Even so, investors should expect moderate and relatively stable returns rather than very high returns, she said.