The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Sunday notified new regulations allowing eligible insured workers to receive sickness and maternity benefits without filing separate claims. The rules also simplify benefit claims for workers who suffer employment-related injuries.

Under the new Employees’ State Insurance (General) Regulations, 2026, eligible claims will be processed through direct benefit transfer (DBT), reducing paperwork and easing access to cash benefits.

The regulations replace the existing Employees’ State Insurance (General) Regulations, 1950, and give effect to provisions under the Code on Social Security, 2020. They follow a draft issued in July for public consultation.

Going beyond the July draft, the final regulations provide for automatic processing of sickness and maternity benefit claims, without a separate application, if three conditions are met: the medical certificate is generated through ESIC’s information system; the employer submits the required monthly return through its portal; and the worker has an Aadhaar-linked bank account, with the insurance number also linked to Aadhaar.

The rules also ease claims for employment-related injuries. Earlier, workers with temporary disabilities had to file separate claims, while those with permanent disabilities and families of deceased workers had to apply for the first payment of benefits, even after the employer had reported the accident to ESIC.

Now, once an injury is recognised as work-related, the employer’s accident report will itself serve as the claim for temporary and permanent disablement benefits, as well as dependants’ benefits in case of death. ESIC can initiate payments on the basis of the report without waiting for a separate application.

Workers will retain the option of filing claims themselves, electronically or otherwise, even if they qualify for automatic processing.

However, the facility will not become operational immediately upon notification. The regulations leave it to the ESIC Director General to specify the date from which the deemed-claim and employment-injury provisions will take effect.

The changes cover nearly 40 million insured workers and around 150 million beneficiaries, including eligible family members entitled to medical care. The ESIC scheme provides six social security benefits: medical care, sickness, maternity, disablement, dependants’ and unemployment benefits.

Under the Code on Social Security, 2020, coverage is mandatory for establishments employing 10 or more workers. Employees earning up to ₹21,000 a month, or ₹25,000 in the case of persons with disabilities, are eligible.

The regulations extend the period before the expected date of delivery during which maternity benefits can be claimed from 50 days to 56 days. For insured women with two or more surviving children, the period is up to 42 days.

They also clarify that benefits cannot be withheld solely because an employer failed to submit the required return or verification on time. ESIC will instead have to obtain the information from the employer. If a DBT payment fails due to a technical issue or a problem with the bank account, the corporation can use another payment mode, recording the reasons.

Several administrative processes, including employee registration, issuance of insured person cards, submission of contribution details and processing of benefit claims, will also move towards an electronic system.

Payment timelines have largely been retained. ESIC will have to pay sickness benefits within seven days and the first instalment of maternity benefits within 14 days of receiving a complete claim and the required supporting documents.