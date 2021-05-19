Bajaj Auto extends free service period of all models till July 31

-
Bajaj Auto said on Wednesday it has extended the free service period of all its brands in the country till July 31 in the wake of lockdowns and travel restrictions announced by several states due the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free service period of vehicles expiring between April 1 and May 31 will now be extended till July 31, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.
The extension of the free service period is applicable on all two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, it said.
We acknowledge the challenges our customers are facing due to the disruption caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like last year, we are once again offering an extension on service periods for two months, to reassure all our customers that their vehicles will be looked after, said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto.
The company also said it has ensured that its dealerships across the country pass on the extension in free service period to all its customers.
