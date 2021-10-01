Bajaj Auto reports 16% decline in total domestic sales in September

-
Bajaj Auto on Friday reported a 16 per cent decline in total domestic sales at 1,92,348 units in September this year, over the year-ago period.
The Pune-based automaker had sold a total of 2,28,731 vehicles in September last year, according to a Bajaj Auto statement.
The total sales -- domestic as well as exports -- also dropped 9 per cent to 4,02,021 vehicles in the month under consideration, as compared to 4,41,306 units in September 2020.
The company's two-wheeler sales in the domestic market in September this year stood at 1,73,945 units, as against 2,19,500 two-wheelers sold in the same month of 2020.
Domestic sales of commercial vehicles in the month under review was 18,403 units, an increase of 99 per cent over 9,231 units sold in September 2020, as per the statement.
The total vehicle exports declined by 1 per cent in September this year to 2,09,673 vehicles, as against 2,12,575 units shipped out in the same month last year, the statement added.
