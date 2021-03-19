China bans Teslas in military complexes on concerns about cameras: Report

-
The Chinese military has banned Tesla Inc's cars from military complexes and housing compounds because of concerns about sensitive data being collected by cameras built into the vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/30UmU1M)
Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
