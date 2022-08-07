E-scooters and buses steal show at Electric Vehicles Expo in Delhi

-
Around 100 e-vehicle companies -- both domestic and foreign, showcased their latest pollution-free e-vehicles at the three-day 'EV Expo', that concluded on Sunday, at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The expo also showcased Lithium-ion batteries and the latest charging solutions.
The expo also saw some exciting innovations, including electric cars and buses from Lithium Urban Technologies Pvt Ltd, India's largest zero emission corporate services company. At the same time, there was a an exhibition of Greencell Mobility Electric Buses, which received lots of attention from the people.
Along with this, Altius Auto Solutions also introduced a 'high-speed' electric two-wheeler with 2,000W motor that claims a maximum speed of 70 kmph and mileage of 110 km per charge. The price of this scooter will be around Rs 85,000.
Apart from this, two stylish e-scooters 'Habibi' and 'e-Noa' powered by 48V 27Ah Lithium-ion battery by A-One Energy Pvt Ltd which is a Mohali-based start-up in e-mobility space also took part in the expo. This scooter delivers a mileage of 80 km per charge, and its price starts from Rs 60,000.
EV Expo 2022 organiser Rajeev Arora said: "We are delighted to have around 100 exhibitors from across India, and are even more excited by the number of visitors on day one. The number of new launches in electric 2 and 3 wheelers as well as battery and charging solutions etc., proves the need of a platform like EV Expo at this juncture which provides a very special opportunity for manufacturers to unveil and showcase their innovations developed over the last 12 months."
