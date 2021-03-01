Hero MotoCorp reports 1.45% increase in total sales in February

-
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 1.45 per cent increase in total sales at 5,05,467 units in February.
The company had sold 4,98,242 units in the same month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
Total motorcycle sales stood at 4,63,723 units last month as against 4,79,310 units in February 2020, down 3.25 per cent.
Total scooter sales, however, increased over two fold to 41,744 units as compared with 18,932 units in the year-ago month, it added.
In the domestic market, sales rose marginally to 4,84,433 units last month as compared with 4,80,196 units in the same period a year ago.
Exports last month stood at 21,034 units as compared with 18,046 units in the year-ago period.
"The growth in sales despite the ongoing challenges on account of supply chain issues that the industry is facing has been possible due to the state of preparedness and quick countermeasures taken by the company," the company said.
Hero MotoCorp remains optimistic about growth in the coming months, as a credible recovery in the Indian economy and a positive momentum towards personal mobility is likely to further strengthen the demand for two-wheelers, it added.
