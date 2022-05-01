Hyundai Motor total sales decline 5% in April; exports up to 12,200 units

-
ALSO READ
With $ 24 mn in hand, Hyundai Motors whistleblower plans to help others
Hyundai lines up Rs 4,000 cr investment to drive in 6 EVs in India by 2028
Hyundai to invest $300 mn in US plant for eco-friendly cars
Lessons from Hyundai row: Why brands should stay away from politics
Confident of retaining leadership position in SUV segment in 2022: Hyundai
Hyundai Motor India on Sunday reported a 5 per cent decline in total sales at 56,201 units in April 2022.
The company had sold 59,203 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a statement.
Domestic sales were down 10 per cent to 44,001 units last month, as against 49,002 units in April 2021.
Exports increased to 12,200 units as compared to 10,201 units in April last year, the auto major said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor