MG Motor India retail sales decline 22% to 2,008 units in April

on Sunday said its retail sales declined 22 per cent to 2,008 units last month compared to 2,565 in April 2021.

The production remained volatile and immensely impacted by the global supply chain constraints due to the sudden and new COVID-19 lockdowns in different parts of the world, the automaker said in a statement.

The brand is closely monitoring the situation caused by the new COVID waves and is aligning its efforts to address it, the company added.

The demand for the company's products remains robust as Hector, Astor, and Gloster continue to exhibit positive momentum in enquiries and bookings, stated.

