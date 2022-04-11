Mercedes-Benz extends after-sales programme to 11 cities

-
German premium carmaker Mercedes-Benz has extended its service programme 'Premiere Express Prime' to a total of 11 cities and 25 franchise partner locations (FPLs) in the country, the company said on Monday.
The company has also extended its 'Fast Lane Body and Paint Repairs' service programme to 22 FPLs.
The 11 cities are Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Calicut, and Thrissur, Mercedes-Benz India (MBI) said.
The company said it is planning to introduce this programme to more franchise partners in a phased manner spanning over 2022-23.
The company rolled out 'Premiere Express Prime' in 2019 with the aim to offer service differentiation to its customers, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk said.
"We are delighted to roll out this programme in 25 locations spanning across key markets offering a convenient solution to the customers. The commitment of our Franchise Partners to create the necessary infrastructure and allocate expert workforce for this programme as well as for Fast Lane Body and Paint', underlines our focus on service excellence, Schwenk said.
Premier Express Prime (PEP) is an after-sales initiative of Mercedes-Benz for its customers.
With PEP, customers can have their vehicles serviced in three hours straight. If the service is not completed within the stipulated time, the Mercedes-Benz Franchise Partner will be offering it complementary to the customer, it said.
PEP programme covers both major and minor periodic maintenance services, along with need-based replacement parts like brake discs/ pads, fuel filters, among others.
However, it excludes major repairs, warranty jobs, or servicing of high-performance AMG models.
The service can be availed from the comfort of a customer's home with Mercedes-Benz Digital Service Drive Next (DSD Nxt) digital solutions, the company said.
In case of accidents, Fast Lane Body and Paint Repairs' covers insurance processes, specific accidental damages on vehicles fixed in as less as three days or earlier, depending on the severity of the damage, it said.
